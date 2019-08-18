

Today’s Scripture

“Even strong young lions sometimes go hungry, but those who trust in the LORD will lack no good thing.”

(2 Corinthians 5:21, NIV)

The Great Exchange

If you’ve accepted Jesus as your Lord and Savior, then you are the righteousness of God. That means you are one with Him and an extension of His virtue. You are approved by Him. You are in right standing with Him. You belong to Him.”

Not only did Jesus pay for the punishment for your sins, the Scripture says He actually became sin. He took sin upon Himself and into His being so that you could take God’s righteousness upon yourself and into your being. It’s the great exchange.

Today, don’t let the enemy hold you back by making you feel guilty or condemned. You are not who you used to be; you are the righteousness of God in Christ! First John 1:9 says that if we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If there is anything in your life that is holding you back today, confess it to God. Let Him cleanse you and make you new. Remember, He paid a precious price so that you could be His righteousness. Meditate on this truth and let Him set you free!

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for cleansing me and making me new. Thank You for making me the righteousness of God in Christ. Help me to fully understand this so I can walk in the fullness of the blessing You have prepared for me in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

