Green Mamba coach Caleb Ngwenya has warned Zesco United that the tie is not over despite coming to Zambia limping off a home loss against George Lwandamina’s side from their 2019/2020 CAF Champions League preliminary round, first leg tie.

Zesco made a bright start to their CAF Champions League campaign on August 10 when beat Green Mamba 2-0 in eSwatini.

Green Mamba must win 3-0 away on August 24 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola to eliminate Zesco while a 2-0 result for them will see the tie decided on post-match penalties.

“We know how tough it is but these are the challenges you face in football. Anything is possible,” Ngwenya said on Thursday in Ndola after landing with his team at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport.

“We learnt a lot especially seeing Zesco for the first time and went back and worked on our shortcomings.

“Zesco won away and we can also win away.”

Ngwenya added that they were not scared of a wounded Zesco who come into the match after losing 1-0 to Zanaco in the Charity Shield final last Saturday in Lusaka.

“It could work for them but they are two sides of the coin in a game of this magnitude, so we are prepared and worked hard for this game and I can only invited Zambian fans to come for this one,” Ngwenya said.

