Sampa The Great released her latest single “Freedom“, taken from the album ‘The Return‘,to be released 13 September 2019

she had this to say on her social media platforms;

“The balancing act between expressing your art to the fullest and earning a living as an artist is real.

The song Freedom is about the compromises made while navigating this industry. It’s important to remember there are human beings behind the art and the music. It’s important for us to remember that ourselves, especially at times when purpose and wellness can take a back seat.

I was lucky enough to be joined by some amazing creatives on this song. Thank you to my friends and fellow musicians who took their talents and vocal abilities to amazing heights throughout this entire album.”

Artwork by the incredible Mason London.

Produced: S I L E N T J A Y.

Visuals: Mason London

