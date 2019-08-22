Here are some mid-week football briefs.

CHIPOLOPOLO DATES BAFANA

Chipolopolo Zambia will host Bafana-Bafana South Africa in an international friendly game next month.

The match will be played in Lusaka on September 7.

Chipolopolo and Bafana will meet during the September FIFA match weekend in which period they have no competitive engagement.

ELEVEN SUMMONED FOR U23 DUTY

Eleven overseas based players have been called-up for Zambia’s 2019 U23 AFCON final round qualifier against Congo Brazzaville next month.

The list includes a shock call-up for forgotten fringe ex-Under 17 Noble Ramsey.

Enock Mwepu and Patson Daka of Austrian champions RB Salzburg headline the list to face Congo at home on September 4 and away at Pointe Noir on September 9 to decide who qualifies to the U23 AFCON this November in Egypt.

The top three finishers in Egypt will qualify to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Goalkeeper: Bradley Mweene (University of Pretoria FC, South Africa)

Midfielders:Emmanuel Banda(AS Beziers,France), Fashion Sakala (KV Oostende,Belgium), Boyd Musonda (CS Sfaxien,Tunisia), Klings Kangwa (Arsenal Tula, Russia),Enock Mwepu (RB Salzburg, Austria)

Forwards: Kenneth Kalunga (Benfica Castelo, Portugal), Lameck Banda (Arsenal Tula,Russia), Noble Ramsey (Bradford City, England), Gampani Lungu (SuperSport United,South Africa),Patson Daka (RB Salzburg,Austria)

[Read 151 times, 152 reads today]