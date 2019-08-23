Buildcon coach Tenant Chembo believes qualification to next month’s CAF Confederation Cup first round is attainable tomorrow away against Young Buffaloes of eSwatini despite their first leg home defeat.

Buildcon this Saturday battle to overturn a 1-0 preliminary round, first leg home loss they sustained on August 10 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in a game of two halves that saw the visitors dominate the first period and scored the game’s lone goal through Mpendulo Dlamini in 42nd minute.

But Chembo’s side controlled in the last 45 minutes in which poor finishing , and an inspired Young Buffaloes goalkeeper Bongani Gwebu, characterized proceedings.

“Definitely we are confident, we know what we can do, we went through the paces in training and we know where we went wrong,” Chembo said.

“Having said that, we have to go and play for a win and we are ready for that.

“I know it is a big task, but it is task that can be attained.

“Looking at the way we played in the second half gave us a starting point.

“They (Young Buffaloes ) are a beatable side but that won’t come without hard work, we have to go there with a positive mind, focused, and cover a lot of ground, but mentally we have to be strong.”

A 1-0 away win will see the match decided on post-match penalties while a 2-1 victory will see Buildcon advance on away goals rule.

Winner over both legs has a first round date in September against Bidvest Wits who enjoyed a preliminary round bye.

