The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has apologised to government for wrongly putting blame on the authority for the Under 20 Women’s National Soccer team’s failure to participate in the 2019 African Games in Morocco.

Recently FAZ Vice President Rix Mweemba accused government for the team’s failure to travel for the All Africa games, when initially it was government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who spearheaded the team’s visas with Moroccan authorities.

It has been established that after securing the team’s air tickets for the match which was scheduled for August 17th 2019, a slight glitch in the issuing of visas to all participating countries prompted FAZ to cancel their flights.

Speaking when he met the FAZ Vice President this morning, Minister of Youth Sport and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga revealed that FAZ actually cancelled the team’s flight when government had already facilitated their movement with the Moroccan authorities.

“During the days preceding the commencement of the games, FAZ secured the air tickets in time for their match on 17th August, 2019 in the games. The delay in issuing of entry visas by the Moroccan government to all the participating countries prompted FAZ to cancel their flights”, said Mulenga.

He said the Ministry undertook tireless efforts to ensure that all athletes make it in time for the competitions, despite FAZ having challenges.

The Minister stated that it was only realized that FAZ had cancelled their flights after such efforts.

And the FAZ Vice President has since apologised to both government and the Minister of Sports for his earlier statements, suggesting that it was government’s fault that the women failed to participate.

In responding to the apology by FAZ, the Minister stated that government is committed to sports development as well as different youth led initiatives across the country.

[Read 200 times, 200 reads today]