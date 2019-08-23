Justice Leicester Adams of the Gauteng Local Division, Johannesburg, of the High Court of South Africa has today denied ZCCM leave to appeal his judgement of 23rd July 2019, dismissing ZCCM’s application with costs.
The Johannesburg Court is recognised as a Court in the context of the International Arbitration Act. ZCCM’s application for leave to appeal was in the main against Justice Adams’ finding that the South Gauteng High Court has jurisdiction based on the arbitration clause in the KCM Shareholders Agreement, and that the KCM winding-up application instituted by ZCCM in Zambia amounted to a breach of the KCM Shareholders Agreement.
In his judgement, Justice Adams noted that his central reasons for refusing leave to appeal were that ZCCM raised nothing new in their application that had not already been dealt with in the initial judgement and that leave to appeal can only be granted when the judge is of the opinion that the appeal would have a reasonable prospect of success.
In Justice Adams’ view “there are no reasonable prospects of another court coming to different conclusions, be they on aspects of facts or law, to the ones reached by him.
Vedanta had argued that the original judgement of 23rd July 2019 should stand, both because the Court Order was interim in both form and effect and because the Court was properly empowered under the UN CITRAL Model Law to grant the Order.
It was and remains Vedanta’s view that the dispute with ZCCM has to be resolved through arbitration – as envisaged by the KCM Shareholders Agreement.
Vedanta served its notice of arbitration on ZCCM on 31st July 2019 and remains committed to engaging with the Government of Zambia in order to find an amicable solution.
ZCCM-IH has a very weak locus standi if any as a shareholder.The demon which is tormenting ZCCM-IH is the Shareholder’ Agreement and I wonder why they did not take this into consideration before pursuing liquidation of KCM.International mining companies are notoriously known for legal battles.The government of Sierra Leone earlier this month cancelled mining licences for Tonkolili and Marampa Iron ore mines ,saying the government is not getting enough from its mineral wealth.They have since reinstated the licences for Marampa which is owned by Gerald Group but have accused Tonkolili,a subsidiary of Shadong Iron and Steel Group(Chinese Group of Companies), of lack of commitment to meeting its obligations to the government and the community in which they operate.Tonkolili have since…
Tonkolili have since challenged the cancellation of the licence in the High Court arguing the cancellation is baseless as Tonkolili is upto date with ts dues and royalties to the goverment. Lesson here is,you cant cancel a mining licence or invoje liquidation abruptly without due diligence and get away with it.
. …should be:’invoke liquidation…..’
I liked the brains Hon. Banda has exhibited when he said Vedanta has no right to take ZCCM-IH for arbitration as KCM is an independent entity. KCM’s CEO and his team through legal department should be in forefront in dragging ZCCM-IH for arbitration and not Vedanta. Vedanta official should just be receiving reports and offer technical and or legal advice if they ought to realise something out of their mischievous an unethical operational conduct.