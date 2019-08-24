Bafana Bafana South Africa have named a strong team for next month’s friendly against Chipolopolo Zambia.

Chipolopolo will host Bafana on September 7 in a friendly at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Both sides have no competitive engagement during the September FIFA international match week.

Interim Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has summoned the same team that took part at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt where South Africa reached the quarterfinals.

Midfielder’s Thembinkosi Lorch of Orlando Pirates and Belgium-based Percy Tau headline the visiting team who will face Chipolopolo for the first time since March 24, 2018 in Ndola during the four-nation invitational tournament at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Bafana beat Zambia 2-0 in the final through goals by Tau and Lebo Mothiba of French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, who will also be part of the travelling party.

Goalkeepers: Darren Keet (OH Leuven FC, Belgium), Ronwen Williams (Supersport United), Brandon Petersen (Bidvest Wits).

Defenders: Eric Mathoho (Kaizer Chiefs), Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (both Bidvest Wits), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thamsanqa Mkhize, Thato Mokeke (both Cape Town City), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates)

Midfielders: Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford FC,England), Rivaldo Coetzee, Lebogang Maboe, (both Mamelodi Sundowns), Dean Furman (SuperSport United), Lebogang Phiri (Guingamp,France), Bongani Zungu (Amiens,France), Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates), Thulani Serero (Vitesse,Holland), Percy Tau (Club Brugge,Belgium), Keagan Dolly (Montpellier,France)

Forwards: Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg, France), Bradley Grobler (Supersport United), Kermit Erasmus (Cape Town City)

