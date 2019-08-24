MMD Faction Leader Felix Mutati and two others was on Friday evacuated from Solwezi General Hospital to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) in Lusaka following a serious road accident in Mufumbwe on Thursday.

According to doctors at Solwezi General Hospital, the trio which includes Scorpion Kadobi and Samson Moyo were stable but needed further examinations.

The trio was admitted to the Hospital from Thursday evening.

Minister of health Dr Chitalu Chilufya facilitated for the Former Works and Supply Minister to be flown by flying doctors to Lusaka Friday morning.

Mr. Mutati complained of chest pains as he was being examined at the hospital Thursday evening.

Mr. Mutati was involved in an accident around 15:30 hours Thursday.

Mr. Moyo who was driving the Toyota Hilux carrying Mutati and three other passengers hit a deep pothole, careered off the road and flew into Kashima Stream on the Mufumbwe-Kabompo Road in Kamazovu in Chief Chizela’s area.

Mr. Mutati was in North-Western Province to mobilize the MMD and was headed to Kabompo after addressing party members in Mufumbwe earlier.

Mr. Mutati’s personal assistant Edmond Miti said the former Finance Minister was doing well.

“Basically, the reason why he’s been evacuated is to ascertain whether or not there are any other injuries that may have not been detected using the equipment that was used at the hospital in Solwezi,” Miti said.



[Read 121 times, 121 reads today]