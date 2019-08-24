Police in Lusaka has arrested Operations Manager for Capital Buses Arnold Zulu for practicing sodomy.

The Police recorded a case of Sodomy which occurred on 22nd August 2019 between 14 and 17 hours.

Zambia Police Acting spokesperson Danny Mwale said involved in the Act was Anold Zulu aged 52 who was found having carnal knowledge against the Order of Nature with Adrian Mazuba aged 21 of Kanyama site and service.

Mr Mwale said Acting on information received from members of the public, Police officers rushed to the scene and found the two in Mr. Zulu’s house in the act.

He said Mr Zulu is currently detained in Police custody while Adrian Mazuba has been taken for medical examination.

