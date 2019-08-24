President Edgar Lungu has thanked the Japanese Government for continued support towards the health sector.

President Lungu says the support towards the sector has contributed towards attaining universal health coverage in the country.

The Head of State was speaking when Japanese ambassador to Zambia Hidenobu Sobashim paid a courtesy on him at State House this morning.

And Mr. Sobashima said Zambia has been a good partner in various areas that the Two countries have continued to enjoy.

Meanwhile, State House Spokesperson Isaac Chipampe has disclosed that President Lungu is expected to in Japan to attend the Tokyo International Conference on African Development-TICAD.

Mr. Chipampe said on the sidelines of the summit, signing of two memorandum of cooperation between Japan and Zambia.

Zambia is expected to sign a $3million grant is expected to be given to Zambia by the Japanese government after the summit.

