Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says youths in Zambia are capable of creating jobs and help grow the economy.

Mr Hichilema who undertook an impromptu visit around Lusaka on Friday to interact with young people said the youth are an integral part of any nation and their vibrancy steers growth in many areas of human endeavor.

Mr Hichilema said there is so much untapped potential among the youth in the Country that requires harnessing, for the benefit of our communities.

“This is why we will always work with them in order to grow our country’s economy and make lives better for the rest of the citizens. We therefore want to assure each one of them that our government will believe in them and will join hands with them in moving this country forward,” Mr Hichilema said.

“One of the greatest assets that God has blessed us with as a country is our youth but this resource is not fully realised by others because they lack the passion and the vision to do so.”

Mr Hichilema said in order to make the youth achieve their goals and live their dreams to the maximum, the UPND in government will ensure that it provides education for its people.

“Education for all regardless of their backgrounds, jobs for them in order for them to support each other and their families, and lastly but not the least, better conditions of service for all of them. This country’s economy largely depends on many youths who work in the informal sector and their own self initiated projects such as mending shoes, tyres, welding and many other jobs among them a youth selling airtime, a youth who takes up farming in order to raise school fees, and many others looking for an education and job opportunity.”

He added, “Our youths are capable and willing to participate in many economic activities in the country and this is why we will work with them by equipping them with necessary skills and opportunities at an early age.”

“We draw this vision from our own experience of creating self employment at the age of 26 years. We would therefore like to see more of our youths going that direction and then together we can develop this beautiful country. Our vision is that every youth must be supported with business opportunities and credit facilities which would then turn them into employers as opposed to being abused by those who do not value their skills and purpose in life.”

[Read 178 times, 178 reads today]