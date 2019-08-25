Zesco United coach George Lwandamina says stubborn Green Mamba did not give his team space to breathe in preliminary round of the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League despite eliminating the eSwatini champions from the competition.

Zesco beat Green Mamba 1-0 at home in Ndola on August 24 to advance 3-0 on aggregate to September’s pre-group stage of Africa’s premier club cup tournament.

Striker Jesse Were’s 14th minute goal at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium sealed Zesco passage but not before Green Mamba tested Zesco’s resilience that saw the post deny Mxolisi Mkhoto a goal in 44th minute and later Linda Kambule nodded the ball inches wide on the far post in the 83rd minute.

“We anticipated that this game was going to be tough. Even in the first leg Green Mamba put in a lot of effort but we managed to create chances and we converted them,” Lwandamina said.

“Equally in today’s game they threw in nearly everything at us but we resisted. But we managed to score-in fact from a half chance. So, all in all, it was an exciting game.”

Zesco advance to the pre-group stage where Lwandamina has a reunion against his former team Young Africans of Tanzania.

Lwandamina coached Yanga from 2016 to 2018 after leaving Zesco before returning to the Ndola giants in April last year.

