President Edgar Lungu is today expected to leave the country to attend this year’s Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Tokyo, which is aimed at Enhanced Trade and Development between Africa and Japanese leaders.

On the Side-lines of the conference, Zambia and Japan are expected to sign two memoranda of cooperation.

Special assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Mr. Isaac Chipampe has told journalists that the two countries will on the 26th of August 2019 sign a memorandum of Cooperation on Africa Health and Wellbeing Initiative, for the Japanese government and its private sector to intensify cooperation in Zambia’s health sector.

Mr. Chipampe also indicated that Japan is further expected to give Zambia a $3million grant meant for health care kits and essential drugs.

The Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) is a conference held regularly with the objective “to promote high-level policy dialogue between African leaders and development partners and Japan is a co-host of these conferences.

