“He gives power to the faint and weary, and to him who has no might He increases strength [causing it to multiply and making it to abound].”

(Isaiah 40:29, AMPC)

He Increases Your Strength

In the Scripture, Joseph went through seasons of difficulty. He was rejected by his family, sold into slavery, lied about, mistreated, abandoned, falsely accused of a crime and thrown in prison. But through it all, Joseph never gave up. He kept pressing through and doing the right thing even though the wrong thing kept happening. Psalm 105:18 tells us that as Joseph lay in prison in those chains of iron, his soul entered into that iron. In that prison, Joseph developed supernatural strength, perseverance that no one could take away. There are some lessons you can only learn in the dark places.

If you are going through difficulty today, God wants to increase your strength. He wants to increase your power to overcome. He wants to make your inner man as strong as steel. When you keep standing, keep believing and keep doing the right thing, you are opening yourself to God’s supernatural strength. That’s when you know you are growing in Him. Be strong today. Keep pressing forward because God is at work increasing strength in you so that you can live in victory in every area of your life!

A Prayer for Today

“Father in heaven, today I surrender every difficulty to You. I release the questions, hurts, and frustrations. I choose to trust You and do the right thing. Increase Your strength in me so that I can live in the victory You have in store for me in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

