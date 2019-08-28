Zambia junior girls and boy’s team’s now know their group stage opponents in their respective COSAFA U17 Championships following draws made on Wednesday in Johannesburg.

Shepolopolo U17 are heading to Mauritius for the inaugural COSAFA U17 Women’s Cup that will be held there from September 20-29.

Shepolopolo are in Group A together with guest side Uganda, Comoros and hosts Mauritius.

Group B has South Africa, Botswana, Seychelles and Madagascar.

Shepolopolo will head to Mauritius with pressure on them to emulate the senior and U20 sisters’ runner-up finish in their respective COSAFA Championship campaigns held simultaneously a fortnight ago in South Africa.

Meanwhile, the COSAFA Men’s U17 Cup returns following eleven year lull and the revived tournament will be held in Malawi from October 11-20.

Zambia U17 is in the group of death in Group A together with South Africa, Botswana and hosts Malawi.

Angola, Lesotho, Mozambique and Comoros comprise Group B of the competition that will see the top two teams from each group advance to the semifinals.

