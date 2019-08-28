National Union for Small-Scale farmers of Zambia President Frank Kayula has hailed government for having started early the distribution of farming inputs.

Dr Kayula said the early distribution of farming inputs is commendable, adding that it will enable farmers plan and diversify from crop production to small livestock production in the wake of climate change.

He told ZANIS in an interview in Lusaka that the timely distribution of farming inputs for the 2019/2020 farming season resonates well with the aspirations of the Seventh National Development Plan.

“As NUSFAZ we are delighted with government’s move to start the distribution of farming inputs for the 2019/2020 farming season. It will give the farmer ample time to start preparing for the next farming season,” he stressed.

The NUSFAZ President further urged farmers to consider diversifying to small livestock farming such as goats, pigs and chickens as they are easy to manage and have a readily available market.

He further noted that farmers residing near the water bodies should quickly venture into irrigation farming, unlike depending on rain fed agriculture which is shaken by prevailing climatic conditions.

On Monday, Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo said the distribution of farming inputs was at 90 percent completion, in all the provinces across the country.

He further told ZANIS that the farmers are expected to start redeeming their farming inputs during the first week of September.

