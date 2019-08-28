The government has maintained that street vending in any part of the country is illegal and those found wanting will face the full wrath of the law.

Local Government and Housing Minister Charles Banda said no legislation has been amended to legalize street vending and that it remains illegal in accordance with Statutory Instrument no. 12 of 2018.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Mr Banda stressed that the government’s position on street vending has not changed and that the stern warning should be taken seriously.

Mr Banda warned that no one has been allowed to set up stalls along Lumumba road or any part of Lusaka at any given time, adding that such structures are destruction towards efforts being made to beautify the city.

The Minister, however, pointed out that street vending in Lusaka is only allowed around Simon Mwewa Market due to presence of sanitary provisions.

Meanwhile, Mr Banda has regretted the closure of Pep stores in Choma District in Southern Province due to street vending near the premises.

The Minister castigated the local authority in Choma for not curbing street vending as it has the responsibility of doing so.

Mr Banda however commended the Provincial administration in Southern province for its vigilance in curbing street vending in the provincial centre.

The Minister has since directed all local authorities around the country to take charge and Control Street vending in their various localities.

Mr Banda also disclosed that government has come up with a draft urban policy to help municipal institutions to plan and manage urban growth, as well as deliver cost-effective public services and infrastructure.

He pointed out that Zambia is one of the most urbanized countries in Southern Africa and reiterated government’s plan to achieve sustainable urban development.

And, Government says it is scouting for K30 million to ensure that construction of Simon Mwewa Market is completed in full.

Local Government and Housing Minister Charles Banda said government owes subcontractors K15 million and another K15 million is owed to the main contractor Zambia National Service (ZNS).

Mr Banda told journalists in Lusaka today that over K40 million has been spent so far on construction of the Simon Mwewa Market.

The Minister said the construction works have reached 88 percent and that final touches by sub-contractors are expected to be completed by December 2019, if funds are made available.

Mr Banda said it is in his ministry’s interest to ensure that the market is completed on time, even if the ministry is not funding the construction because it is mandated to provide trading places.

The market which is being financed by the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) is expected to accommodate about 3,500 traders.

Meanwhile Mr Banda has revealed that government has assembled a team of engineers from his ministry and officials from the Ministry of Finance to develop and finalise designs and investment model, for the construction of the state of the art Lusaka city market.

The Minister said the new three storey market will accommodate 14, 000 traders and will have a mini fire station, clinic , police post, kindergarten and an annex bus station to accommodate 3,000 buses per day.

The Lusaka City Market was gutted by fire on 4th July 2017 and government is working to scout for investment to develop a modern market at the old site.

