The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has congratulated the Senior Women National Team for their first leg victory against Zimbabwe.

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kachala said Zambia’s 5-0 first leg victory over Zimbabwe in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifier on Wednesday at Nkoloma Stadium was impressive.

Kashala has wished the team the best of luck in the return leg in Harare on Sunday September 1st 2019.

“We are happy with the performance of our women national team in the first leg of the Olympic Games qualifier. We urge them to finish off the job on Sunday and ensure qualification to the next round,” stated Kashala.

Kashala narrated that the country’s investment in the women and youth structures is beginning to manifest itself through the performance of the various teams.

He also revealed that he is optimistic that an equal performance will be put up by the U17 Women, who are currently in camp, preparing for the 2019 Inaugural Women Championship, to be held in Mauritius next month.

Kashala explained that FAZ will endeavor to do everything possible to ensure that the team qualifies to the Olympics.

Zambia plays Zimbabwe on Sunday in the second leg in Harare, and winner will play either Botswana or South Africa in the next round.

This is contained in a statement availed to ZANIS in Lusaka today by Football Association of Zambian Communications Manager Mwazi Chanda

