Former Republican Vice President and leader of the opposition Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD), Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba has urged the leadership of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to intervene in the looming threat of Xenophobia in South Africa.

In a message quoted on his official Twitter handle, @Nevers Sekwila Mumba, issued on Wednesday, Dr. Mumba also warned that any reports of Xenophobia would yield negative and undesirable retaliation from Zambia, and possibly other affected countries.

“We wish to make it clear that any report of a Zambian being killed shall have economic ramifications on South African investments in Zambia.” He said, in reference to a possible public boycott of South African linked investments in Zambia.

Dr, Mumba has meanwhile urged the Zambian Government to immediately take a stand against Xenophobia and engage the South African government in light of the strong history the two nations share in which for many years, Zambia offered support and housed leaders of the struggle against apartheid at great cost and danger to herself.

“Our brothers and sisters of South Africa must realize that if it were not for the support of other countries like Zambia, apartheid would not have ended. Under the leadership of our founding President Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia provided help to the current governing party of South Africa, the African National Congress (ANC) and infact we went a step further to give them space to house their headquarters here.

Most of the ANC big wigs who weren’t in prison with President Nelson Mandela like Oliver Tambo, Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma just to mention a few were based in Lusaka Zambia during the struggle”, Dr. Mumba said.

Dr. Mumba, who is an advocate for an Africa of Morality and Integrity, is a vocal critic of Xenophobia and other social vices and has often been quoted as saying the only way Africa, and any of it’s people, can achieve the equitable distribution of its wealth and resources is by ensuring that ,africans demand for, and procure for themselves, a leadership of morality and integrity, and not through Xenophobic attacks on fellow Africans.

“These Xenophobic threats are a time bomb which, if not nipped in the bud, may spread to other countries. For example, if citizens in Country X attack Citizens of Country Y based in Country X, Citizens of Country Y may also retaliate and attack citizens of Country X who are in their Country. This will in the long run lead to social and economic destabilization in the region”, he said.

In Pretoria, South Africa violence followed the fatal shooting of a taxi driver identified as Jabu Baloyi allegedly by a foreign national who was confronted for dealing drugs in the CBD on Tuesday 27th August.

In retaliation, the angry crowd on Wednesday set alight numerous stores suspected to be run by foreign nationals they accused of selling drugs to young people around the notorious Lilian Ngoyi and Brown streets intersection.

Protesters broke into stores before setting them ablaze in front of police awaiting back-up.

However, criminal elements took advantage of the situation and started looting, grabbing TVs, fridges and other electronic equipment. Others helped themselves to food.

Zambian businessman Llyod Kalenshia said painting every foreigner with the same brush was very problematic and dangerous. “I am hurting because my cellphone store was burnt to the ground and I am left with nothing. These people must let the police deal with these things and not take the law into their own hands.”

By James Mulenga

[Read 580 times, 580 reads today]