Acting President Inonge Wina is concerned with the rate at which conflicting statements are being issued to the public regarding maize and mealie meal supply in the country.

Mrs. Wina says some media outlets and members of the public have taken it upon themselves to issue misleading statements and reports which have largely contributed to the instability and panic being seen in the country.

She said to ensure consistency in the manner that the issue is dealt with, the government has resolved that all statements on the country’s food security situation will only be issued by the ministry of agriculture or through the office of the chief government spokesperson, going forward.

She said the government has further resolved that official statements on maize and mealie meal smuggling will only be issued by Defence and security wings.

Mrs. Wina has also given the Ministry of Agriculture two weeks to issue a statement to the public presenting measures they are taking with the support of all key stakeholders including farmers to address escalating mealie meal prices.

She said the government has embarked on a program aimed at providing a conducive environment for farmers and other private sector players to invest in the maize industry and increase production.

Mrs. Wina said this is in line with the government’s desire to produce enough grain to satisfy both local and export needs, as directed by President Edgar Lungu.

She said as maize production increases, the government can guarantee with confidence that it would succeed in its efforts to provide a solution for the challenges affecting the industry today.

Meanwhile Mrs. Wina has assured the nation that the government has not reintroduced price controls for maize or mealie meal.

She said price controls are contrary to the government’s policy which is to ensure that the growth of the economy is private sector driven.

Mrs. Wina assured all farmers and traders that have contractual obligations with millers to continue transacting as the government is not involved in the transactions.

This is according to a statement issued by Permanent Secretary Administration in the Office of the Vice President Stephen Mwansa.

