Acting President Inonge Wina is concerned with the rate at which conflicting statements are being issued to the public regarding maize and mealie meal supply in the country.
Mrs. Wina says some media outlets and members of the public have taken it upon themselves to issue misleading statements and reports which have largely contributed to the instability and panic being seen in the country.
She said to ensure consistency in the manner that the issue is dealt with, the government has resolved that all statements on the country’s food security situation will only be issued by the ministry of agriculture or through the office of the chief government spokesperson, going forward.
She said the government has further resolved that official statements on maize and mealie meal smuggling will only be issued by Defence and security wings.
Mrs. Wina has also given the Ministry of Agriculture two weeks to issue a statement to the public presenting measures they are taking with the support of all key stakeholders including farmers to address escalating mealie meal prices.
She said the government has embarked on a program aimed at providing a conducive environment for farmers and other private sector players to invest in the maize industry and increase production.
Mrs. Wina said this is in line with the government’s desire to produce enough grain to satisfy both local and export needs, as directed by President Edgar Lungu.
She said as maize production increases, the government can guarantee with confidence that it would succeed in its efforts to provide a solution for the challenges affecting the industry today.
Meanwhile Mrs. Wina has assured the nation that the government has not reintroduced price controls for maize or mealie meal.
She said price controls are contrary to the government’s policy which is to ensure that the growth of the economy is private sector driven.
Mrs. Wina assured all farmers and traders that have contractual obligations with millers to continue transacting as the government is not involved in the transactions.
This is according to a statement issued by Permanent Secretary Administration in the Office of the Vice President Stephen Mwansa.
Miscommunication is often a sign of a government in disarray and lacking communications director.
This female president is better than that male president.
This is always brings sheep together, but the other one can’t control his goats.
That directive won’t change the price of mealie meal mama.
We all know of the cartels in milling. Why not address that?
When our PF cadres were caught smuggling on the Copperbelt, the maize export ban was temporarily lifted why?
Why not address that?
2021 has come it won’t be easy for our party if you’re joking
Yes it won’t be easy for PF in 2021 but we have various options to pursue and retain Power. The Amendment of the Constitution will give us a Head Start. We are in charge of Instruments of Power to restrict the Operations of Opposition Parties. We can’t lose those Elections when we control all Electoral Institutions. Don’t panic becoz everything is under Control.
Even the vice President looks weak and hungry even after stealing. What more the normal Zambian ? My wife cried last time we visited Zambia. Poverty is ugly
But what’s misleading about a 150 kwacha price tag on a bag of 25kg mealie meal? Ain’t that fact enough?
Changing the way to report wont reduce the price. 25kg = K150
THIS GOVERNMENT IS THE ONE CAUSING THE DISARRAY IN COMMUNICATION. THEY MAKE PRESS STATEMENTS, THEN WHEN ORGANISATIONS REJECT THEIR STATEMENTS THEY GO AND SAY WE DID NOT MAKE THAT STATEMENT YOU ARE IMAGINING THINGS. IT IS IN BLACK AND WHITE THAT THE GOVERNMENT SAID THEY WANT TO CONTROL THE PRICE OF MIELIE MEAL. HOW CAN THEY NOW SAY THAT STATEMENT WAS NOT MADE !!!!!!!!!!! HOW MANY MORE THINGS ARE THEY GOING TO BACK TRACK ON …
THIS IS BAD. WE CANNOT HAVE A GOVERNMENT WHO KEEPS ON DENYING AND BLAMING EVERYTHING ON OPPOSITION AND EVERYONE ELSE.