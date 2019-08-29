Nkana have been challenged to win trophies in the 2019/20 season.

Nkana opens the season on Sunday with a FAZ Super Division match against Green Buffaloes at home in Kitwe.

Club President Evaristo Kabila said qualifying for CAF club competitions is a must for the 12-time league champions.

‘We have got two things which we got win. We have got the league which we want to win,’ Kabila told players during the club dinner on Wednesday night.

‘We need to qualify for continental games. We have got ABSA Cup which we need to qualify for and win,’ he said.

Nkana assistant coach Manfred Chabinga said the team will challenge for silverware.

‘We are going to compete. I am just hoping that we will win the league and represent the country in CAF games. It is so sweet to represent the country,’ Chabinga said.

Nkana last season failed to qualify for CAF competitions and the ABSA Cup after finishing seventh in Stream B of the transitional league with 23 points from 18 matches.

