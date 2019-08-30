Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema had a torrid time to have his letter to the Anti Corruption Commission received and stamped on when he visited its Headquarters Thursday morning.

In his letter, Mr Hichilema was urging the ACC to speed up its investigations on the 48 Houses and provided evidence that will help the Commission to expedite the investigations.

But when he arrived at the Commission Headquarters, Mr Hichilema was met by scared ACC officers who refused to receipt his letter.

The officers kept referring Mr Hichilema from one office to another while the people working in the Office of the Director-General reportedly ran away from the office upon seeing Mr Hichilema and his team.

In the process of waiting, some unruly PF cadres mobilised from Kulima Tower Bus Station attacked Mr. Hichilema’s team injuring three in the process.

After an hour-long wait, Mr Hichilema’s request letter was reluctantly stamped on and left the premises shortly after giving some interviews.

“This morning we went to the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) to deliver a letter regarding the 48 properties whose owner has not been identified to date. We would like the ACC to continue investigating this matter to its logical conclusion. It is a matter of public concern and we shall ensure we keep it in the public space,” Mr Hichilema said.

“However, we regret to inform fellow citizens that we struggled to have our letter delivered to the ACC as all officers took to their heels when they saw us, and we don’t blame them for this.The levels of intimidation by this Government are unbelievable. This is the reason why all civil servants in our government will have the protection of tenure. The civil service is there to safeguard and serve the interests of the public and not to run away from these responsibilities that citizens hired them for at great cost.”

He emphasized, “We shall continue pursuing this matter until we have answers. Let us all stand together and root out corruption in our society, this cancer is eating us all, alive.”

