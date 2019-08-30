Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema had a torrid time to have his letter to the Anti Corruption Commission received and stamped on when he visited its Headquarters Thursday morning.
In his letter, Mr Hichilema was urging the ACC to speed up its investigations on the 48 Houses and provided evidence that will help the Commission to expedite the investigations.
But when he arrived at the Commission Headquarters, Mr Hichilema was met by scared ACC officers who refused to receipt his letter.
The officers kept referring Mr Hichilema from one office to another while the people working in the Office of the Director-General reportedly ran away from the office upon seeing Mr Hichilema and his team.
In the process of waiting, some unruly PF cadres mobilised from Kulima Tower Bus Station attacked Mr. Hichilema’s team injuring three in the process.
After an hour-long wait, Mr Hichilema’s request letter was reluctantly stamped on and left the premises shortly after giving some interviews.
“This morning we went to the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) to deliver a letter regarding the 48 properties whose owner has not been identified to date. We would like the ACC to continue investigating this matter to its logical conclusion. It is a matter of public concern and we shall ensure we keep it in the public space,” Mr Hichilema said.
“However, we regret to inform fellow citizens that we struggled to have our letter delivered to the ACC as all officers took to their heels when they saw us, and we don’t blame them for this.The levels of intimidation by this Government are unbelievable. This is the reason why all civil servants in our government will have the protection of tenure. The civil service is there to safeguard and serve the interests of the public and not to run away from these responsibilities that citizens hired them for at great cost.”
He emphasized, “We shall continue pursuing this matter until we have answers. Let us all stand together and root out corruption in our society, this cancer is eating us all, alive.”
Well, this confirms the ACC in its current form is moribund. I hope those senior officers will not cry when they are terminated for incompetence, which this described behavior clearly is.
Hahahaha… And they go back to their desks in fancy suits looking like CIA analysts. What a joke! What a sham of an institution! Disband it and lets use that wage bill to plant trees.
Even if that letter about 48 hours is delivered and investigated, who is going to benefit and what benefit to a poor Zambian. HH wake up and start addressing real issues. Foolish Zambians have even stopped working but wasting time on trivial issues. Ask yourselves, are the 48 houses going to reverse the current bad state of economy. I am working very hard and I don’t feel the impact of this economy.
HH KNOWS NOTHING ABOUT THE CIVIL SERVICE APART FROM THE THEORIES HE LEARNT IN UNIVERSITY. TH CIVIL SERVICE IS PRACTICAL NOT THEORETICAL
GRZ civil service is practical in protecting and perpetuating lungus corruption, yes we know….
Lungu has corrupted all systems of governance in Zambia
Well done HH! But what happened to the 48 hours ultimatum you gave President to find the owner of the 48 apartment? Or is it contained in the letter you delivered to ACC. I am interested in the ultimatum – the or else part …
They are sending K47 gun toting C5 officers to deliver a call out letter to BUFFOON CK but have lamentably failed to find an owner of 48 houses…you have a lazy President who is unconcerned only wants to accrue airmiles and tour the globe like a small boy yet there are pending reports on his desk. This is the organisation PF wants FIC to fall under shameless crooks.
For such important institution like Acc ,Zambia police , Zambia army Directors and Generals must be appointed by parliament or independent commission set by parliament .
Mwaliba ifya bupuba mu Zambia!!!!!
Hehehehehe…….people do not even want to be seen entertaining or talking to HH for fear of losing their jobs. What a rotten society! On the other hand we have a senior government official saying it is of no use fighting corruption as it is waste of time and money. My foot! So people should just be stealing and building 48 houses without questioning their source of income
The ends are justified but the means are too political, playing to the gallery! Why can’t the CSO’s take it up and remove the political stench out of the noble event? Why do we seem to celebrate political solutions to everything even for issue’s that are purely moral? I move that we are too political and hence failure is not too far! Let’s separate issues for what they really are, and tackle them accordingly.