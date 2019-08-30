Promoted FAZ Super Division side Kansanshi have appealed to their supporters to observe the two-match home ban slapped on them by FAZ over crowd trouble.

Kansanshi are playing their first two home matches minus spectators after the Appeals Committee rejected the club’s appeal over the sanction on Wednesday.

They start their debut Super Division campaign on Saturday against Power Dynamos at Independence Stadium in Solwezi.

“Much as it is painful and frustrating not to witness the first 2 home games, we still have many more to enjoy and your usual support is still needed,” club chairman Mark Silimi said.

“My appeal to you all is that we observe this directive from FAZ by staying away from the game completely by not turning up at the stadium,” Silimi said.

“Again, painful as it maybe, not to watch our first Super League game, we need to abide by this directive to avoid any further sanctions.”

The ban came with a K10, 000.00 fine after the home fans’ unruly behavior during the promotion playoff match against Young Green Eagles at Independence Stadium in Solwezi.

