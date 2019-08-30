Late President Levy Mwanawasa’s daughter Mirriam has vowed to fight tooth and nail to prevent Businessman Rajan Mahtani from repossessing late Mwanawasa’s Teka Farm in Ndola.

But Dr Mahtani has issued a statement threatening to sue Mirriam for libel and defamation after she revealed details of the plans to kick Mwanawasa’s family off the Farm.

Mirriam who currently lives on the Farm this week took to social media to denounce Dr Mahtani’s plans to take over the Farm.

“Two days ago 8 uniformed police officers went to our other farm and a day later two men went to the farm again seeking clarification on the farm number they were later reffered to Teka farm where I am residing and they informed me they wanted to repossess the farm that they had received instructions through their client that they should engage Bailiffs to repossess the farm. I can not keep quiet and see things fall apart,” Mirriam said.

Mirriam vowed to keep fighting to protect the Farm.

“I am only protecting the interest of the family property which belonged to my late grandmother Miriam Mokola,” she vowed.

“I am not scared of being sued. God is my Refugee. I have nothing to lose except for my soul which I owe to God”.

Mirriam recounted that her Late Father had addressed the issue of the Farms in his Will.

“Part of My late Father’s Will Reads as follows; I Give my farm at Teka Farms in Masaiti District in the Copperbelt Province to my son’s Patrick Mwanawasa and Matolo Mwanawasa to hold Jointly equally. My wife and I have developed a Farm No. 44 Palabana near aforesaid and this is registered in our Joint names to carry on the business of farming under the name of MIPACHIMA FARMS.”

Mirriam has since accused Dr Mahtani of being a disloyal friends to his late Father.

“Ichikupempula echikulya (what visits you is usually what visits you) be careful of people you call your best friend. Your best friend can be eyeing your property. Mathani who was on my father’s bedside in France now wants to inherit our family property. Lesa twafweni . God help us in Jesus Christ Name. Proverbs 23:10.”

Mirriam said she has worked very hard to develop the Farm.

“I found the farm on standstill and I have been developing the farm slowly through God’s grace. This farm belonged to our grandmother and has nothing to do with our step mother’s debt’s. Justice must prevail,” she said.

Mirriam disclosed that Dr Mahtani wants to take over the Farm allegedly because the step Mother Maureen borrowed money from Dr Mahtani.

But Dr Mahtani has threaten to sue Mirriam for publishing what he called a misleading, alarming and infuriating Facebook Post.

He said all the assets and liabilities belonging to Finance Bank were taken over by Atlas Mara following the take over of Finance Bank by African Banking Corporation.

“Dr Mahtani enjoyed both a business and personal relationship with the late Republican President of Zambia Dr Levy Patrick Mwanawasa. Prior to his presidency, Dr Mwanawasa was Dr Mahtani’s personal lawyer. Since Dr Mwanawasa’s untimely demise, Dr Mahtani has continued to enjoy a healthy relationship with the Mwanawasa Family.”

