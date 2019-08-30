Regarded as Zambia’s top DJ/Producer, El Mukuka drops his latest single ‘Colder’ across all digital platforms today. Have a listen to ‘Colder’ HERE.

He has joined forces with Gallo Record Company to release his latest track ‘Colder’ and the single is everything but what the title suggests. The powerful upbeat dance track is another brilliant club banger from El Mukuka and this time he has created something unique with this single.

“Colder is one of those songs that in a way wrote itself. It’s so personal and straight forward that all I really had to do was allow the words and music to flow out of me uninterruptedly. Something really unique about this song is that I both wrote and sang it, which is something I rarely do. Initially, during the writing process, my vocal takes were only meant to serve as guiding vocals for whoever was eventually going to sing the song. Over time however, my vocals stuck because I later realized just how much the song needed vocals that were rustic, emotive and full of expression,” explains El.

El Mukuka is an unusual story. Born in Lusaka, Zambia to a Greek mother and Zambian father, his appreciation and love for his two diverse cultures not only enriched his identity but also inspired him deeply. The rising African star is regarded as Zambia’s top DJ/Producer and is best known for fusing African music with European deep/melodic house. The young DJ has performed at some of the biggest festivals in sub-Saharan Africa alongside A-List African acts such as Black Coffee, Mi Casa, Goldfish and DJ Maphorisa. Mukuka’s 2016 release “Bottle of Loneliness” earned him a place in the international house scene with various iTunes, Spotify and terrestrial radio chart rankings in Spain, Argentina, Estonia, Russia and Zambia as well as millions of streams worldwide. The song later caught the attention of the European smash hit DJ duo Filatov & Karas who remixed it in 2017 driving the song’s success even further. Since then El Mukuka has had releases on some of the biggest labels in the dance music scene and has signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Budweiser Zambia.

Durban fans can catch El Mukuka on the decks for the Corona Sunsets Festival in Durban on Saturday 28 September. All info HERE.

‘El Mukuka – Colder’ is out now across all digital platforms – http://africori.to/colder

