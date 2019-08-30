Zanaco visit defending champions Zesco United this Saturday in Week One of the 2019/20 FAZ Super Division season at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The match comes a fortnight after Zanaco beat Zesco 1-0 in the season-opening 2019/20 Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Charity Shield final in Lusaka on August 17.

It is without any doubt a massive game considering that the two sides have dominated the Zambia league football for over one-and-half decades in which period Zesco has won eight crowns, Zanaco seven, while Nkana, Power Dynamos and Red Arrows have won just one title each.

“We are playing Zesco away and I think it will be a very tough game playing them. I must say Zesco is the best team at the moment in the country but we have the ammunition against them that can give us the result that we want,” Numba said.

Critical for Zanaco heading into the match is the return of defender and Captain Ziyo Tembo who had a solid day against Zesco in the Charity Shield final, and scored against the latter for that matter.

Ziyo’s return after a season spell in Saudi Arabia is hopefully a signal of better things to come after a woeful defensive display by Zanaco last term.

But Zesco head into the match with more match day mileage after a CAF Champions League 1-0 home win over Green Mamba of eSwatini last Saturday at the same venue.

Influential Zesco striker Jesse Were, who opened his season’s account in the victory over Mamba, is expected to lead against Zanaco as the hosts seek to put the record straight at home where they demolished The Bankers 4-1 last June in the 2019 ABSA Cup final.

Were, who scored one in that final, has another three goals against Zanaco from six league meetings since he joined Zesco in 2017.

2019/2020 FAZ SUPER DIVISION FIXTURES

WEEK 1

31/08/2019

KYSA-Buildcon

Mufulira Wanderers-Napsa Stars

Nkwazi-Forest Rangers

Kansanshi Dynamos-Power Dynamos

Green Eagles-Kabwe Warriors

Lusaka Dynamos-Lumwana Radiants

Zesco United-Zanaco

Red Arrows-Nakambala Leopards

01/09/2019

Nkana-Green Buffaloes

