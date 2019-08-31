The Young African Leaders Initiative has labeled the Law Association of Zambia and the UPND as enemies’ of democracy and anarchists for refusing to support the Bill to amend the Constitution of Zambia.

YALI President Andrew Ntewewe says the Constitution of Zambia does not belong to LAZ alone but belongs to all Zambians who want to see this Bill thoroughly debated by their representatives in Parliament.

Mr Ntewewe said the only form of dialogue which has remained on the constitution reform process is Parliament and MPs are the only legitimate representatives of the people and not NGOs or Council of NGO who speak for their sponsors.

He alleged that for the UPND and NGOs who follow whatever position the UPND takes do not support the Constitution-making process not because they have seen bad provisions which they could have cleaned up later, but they do not support this process because it does not help Mr. Hichilema as an individual.

Mr Ntewewe said Mr. Hichilema cannot continue with his history of stopping his Members of Parliament from having an independent mind set at a crucial time like this one.

He has reminded Mr Hichilema that the Constitution of Zambia is bigger than him, his egoistic interests and his insatiable lust for power.

Speaking at a media briefing in Kasama today, Mr Ntewewe says what LAZ and UPND should have been doing is not necessarily worry whether parliament has powers to amend the Constitution but have failed to participate in coming up with a constitution that can stand the test of time.

He said YALI is not surprised that the UPND has chosen to boycott the process at all because, there is no time the UPND have supported such a process as long as it does not give Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, the man who has entrenched himself as life president of the UPND, an easy leeway to step into power.

