The Young African Leaders Initiative has labeled the Law Association of Zambia and the UPND as enemies’ of democracy and anarchists for refusing to support the Bill to amend the Constitution of Zambia.
YALI President Andrew Ntewewe says the Constitution of Zambia does not belong to LAZ alone but belongs to all Zambians who want to see this Bill thoroughly debated by their representatives in Parliament.
Mr Ntewewe said the only form of dialogue which has remained on the constitution reform process is Parliament and MPs are the only legitimate representatives of the people and not NGOs or Council of NGO who speak for their sponsors.
He alleged that for the UPND and NGOs who follow whatever position the UPND takes do not support the Constitution-making process not because they have seen bad provisions which they could have cleaned up later, but they do not support this process because it does not help Mr. Hichilema as an individual.
Mr Ntewewe said Mr. Hichilema cannot continue with his history of stopping his Members of Parliament from having an independent mind set at a crucial time like this one.
He has reminded Mr Hichilema that the Constitution of Zambia is bigger than him, his egoistic interests and his insatiable lust for power.
Speaking at a media briefing in Kasama today, Mr Ntewewe says what LAZ and UPND should have been doing is not necessarily worry whether parliament has powers to amend the Constitution but have failed to participate in coming up with a constitution that can stand the test of time.
He said YALI is not surprised that the UPND has chosen to boycott the process at all because, there is no time the UPND have supported such a process as long as it does not give Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, the man who has entrenched himself as life president of the UPND, an easy leeway to step into power.
Yali is missing the Point. The issue at hand is the Constitutionality of the Bill No.10 of 2019. Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee should have given an Independent Legal Opinion on the Constitutionality of the Bill b4 it is Tabled on the Floor of Parliament for Debate and Vote. In all Parliaments in most Countries u have an Independent Parliamentary Legal Committee (PLC) dealing with this issue. PLC’s mandate is to check the compliance of each New Bill to the National Constitution. In Zambia why doesn’t Speaker Matibini use PLC to vet Bill No.10 and ensure that it complies with the Zambian Constitution? Parliament has failed to do this Compliance job and should now leave Concourt to Rule on this Bill and the Lungu Impeachment Bill. To avoid Constitutional Crises in future Concourt…
They want this bill passed so that it takes the appoint of a president out of the hands of Zambians and in to the hands of parliamentarians. Is this want we want ? Do we want a government that is not accountable to the people it serves or a government only accountable to the parliamentarians ? Do we want a government who can simply appoint more parliamentarians through a majority vote in parliaments……………………….Do we want a parliament that is not dissolved during elections – which means we have to carry on paying them and they can then make decisions in parliament while elections take place ? If this is what you want then vote for the amendment. IF you realise that this amendments takes away our rights then we need to stand up and say NO !
“Young African Leaders” he looks like he could be 40 something. Just Shut up Yali – PF lapdogs. Not once have you condemned the corruption taking place ………..you are shaming the young – the young who want a country free of corruption, free speech, free movement, …………………
I don’t care that LAZ and UPND are enemies of anarchists. It’s just confusing that at the same time they would be enemies of democracy. Ntewewe could be anarchist masquerading as a democrat!! See how useless your headline is.
Speaker Matibini is at faulty here. To check whether Bill No.10 is Constitutional or not he should have asked the Parliamentary Legal Affairs to give a Legal Opinion on the Constitutionality of Bill No.10 and the Impeachment Bill. Speaker Matibini is doing the work of a PLC. A properly constituted PLC should be appointed to vet each New Bill and ensure it complies with the Constitution. Parliament has failed to do this so Concourt should Rule and advise Parliament how New Bills should be handled to ensure that they are Constitutional.