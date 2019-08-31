Zambia has called on SADC member countries to speed up the operationalisation of protocols and agreements that facilitate for free movements of people and goods.

Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela says SADC member countries should develop policies aimed at progressive elimination of obstacles to the free movement of capital and labour in the region.

Mr. Chitotela said this at the African Leadership Forum held at the Durban International Convention Centre in Durban, South Africa.

Mr. Chitotela said time has come for countries to collectively implement various regional policies enabling free movements in order to achieve objectives of the Continental Free Trade Agreement.

He said Zambia is cognizant of some of the risks involved in the unchecked movement of people, goods and services adding that while the continent has become more open due to globalization, it has equally become more restrictive due to challenges such as illegal trafficking of goods and people.

Mr. Chitotela said countries needed to develop responsive and legally sound policies cohesively in order to effectively tackle the challenges that the region and the continent as a whole were facing.

This is according to a statement issued by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian High Commission in South Africa Naomi Nyawali.

