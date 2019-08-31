Zesco United on Saturday made an efficient start to their FAZ Super Division title defence today following a 1-0 home win over Zanaco at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The result saw the eight-time champions reclaim some honor just a fortnight after Zanaco defeated them by the same margin in the 2019 Samuel “Zoom” Ndhlovu Charity Shield final in Lusaka by the same margin.

There was almost a case of Deja Vu in the 15th minute when Zanaco defender and captain Ziyo Tembo, who scored in that final, almost put the visitors ahead.

But his header on the far left post from Tafadzwa Rusike fee kick was cleared by Marcel Kalonda.

Kalonda refused to be outdone but saw his 40th minute free kick from halfway inside Zanaco’s area marched in quality by Toaster Nsabata’s parry to see the two sides go into the break scoreless.

The deadlock was broken in the 54th minutes by Burundi midfield Enock Sabumukama to score in his first match back since recovering from an injury he sustained on 2019 AFCON duty in Egypt.

However, top spot in Week One goes to Napsa Stars who humbled nine-time champions Mighty Mufulira Wanderers 2-0 away at Shinde Stadium.

The ex-Nkana duo of Danny Silavwe and Bonwell Mwape scored in the 89th minutes respectively to see Napsa take to spot.

In second place are Buildcon who left Presidents Stadium in Kabwe with a 2-1 win over promoted Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy.

Kayembe Alidor put Buildcon ahead in the 45th minute, Biramahire Abeddy made it 2-0 in the 56th minute, before Ian Sililo scored KYSA’s consolation in the 66th minute.

At Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka, Bruce Musakanya scored Red Arrows lone goal in their 1-0 victory over Nakambala Leopards.

In Solwezi, Power Dynamos were shamed 1-0 by new boys Kansanshi Dynamos courtesy of a 55th minute goal by Isaac Ngoma.

And in Choma, 2019 runners-up Green Eagles squandered a one-nil lead to finish 1-1 at home against last seasons nearly-there-men Kabwe Warriors.

Kennedy Musonda put Eagles ahead in the 27th minute but the lead lasted just five minutes when Sydney Phiri equalized for Warriors.

2019/2020 FAZ SUPER DIVISION RESULTS

WEEK 1

31/08/2019

KYSA 1-Buildcon 2

Mufulira Wanderers 0-Napsa Stars 2

Nkwazi 1-Forest Rangers 0

Kansanshi Dynamos 1-Power Dynamos 0

Green Eagles 1-Kabwe Warriors 1

Zesco United 1-Zanaco 0

Red Arrows 1-Nakambala Leopards 0

01/09/2019

Lusaka Dynamos-Lumwana Radiants

Nkana-Green Buffaloes

