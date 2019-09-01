Documents have emerged in which the Football Association of Zambia President Andrew Kamanga has blamed match-fixing, lack of support from Government and negative perception against his administration.

In documents, which include his letter to the new Minister and agenda items for meeting held with Government, the FAZ president said that the Zambia National team lost some matches in the AFCON 2019 qualifiers under suspicious circumstances. With the previous Vice President having been handed a life ban for match-fixing, there is a possibility that he was not acting alone.

The FAZ president further added that it was not difficult for some players to collude with FAZ’s previous officials just to embarrass the current executive and the nation.

The FAZ President also rejected calls by the current Minister for him to reconcile with the Former President Kalusha Bwalya saying that there was no rift between him and Kalusha. Mr. Kamanga however flatly rejected the Minister’s move to get Kalusha Bwalya’s help to identify a new National team Coach or be involved in Coaching himself.

Mr Kamanga concluded the letter by advising the Minister that if it was his considered view that the Zambia National Soccer team will qualify for AFCON 2021 by getting rid of him, he could proceed by following due process and inform FIFA

Below are the full documents

