The government has dispelled reports circulating on social media that the government will not fund the 2020 budget for the national football team.

Minister of Youth Sport and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga said that the government was mandated to ensure that all sports disciplines are well-financed.

Speaking in an interview with ZNBC in Lusaka last night, Mulenga said that the government will ensure that modalities are put in place for the national football team to participate in future football leagues to avoid what transpired to the women under 20 national team that did not participate to the All African games.

Of late there has been a rift between the FAZ and the new Government, with Government rejecting the choice of the National Coach alleging that interviews were never held and that the new coach was single-sourced, with the Minister telling FAZ to issue their own work permit to the new coach.

The minister was not allegedly happy with the procedure (headhunting) used to appoint the Serbian trainer as the new Chipolopolo coach. In a press session, Mulenga told FAZ to advertise the job, Follow the correct channel and only then will the ministry approve the appointment of a new coach.

“Coming to the coach, I didn’t want to talk about the coach because the Director who is the acting PS has issued a statement. Whatever money which the Government spends that taxpayers money and Taxpayers money should be used prudently according to the financial regulations and the financial regulations or employment act states that for any position to be given to an individual it has to be advertised those are Government rules but that position was not advertised. So if it was not advertised Government can not buy into it. In everything that FAZ or our ministry is doing should be transparent and accountable to the Zambian people,” he said.

“So as a ministry we are not going for that coach. One that’s single sourcing, We won’t go for a single source let them advertise we have advised them, It’s your responsibility and role to employ but follow the collect procedure, Advertise, Call for interviews, Let it be transparent then we shall consent to the coach which they will pick.”

Mulenga believes Jelušic does not have the necessary track record to be named as the head coach of the 2012 AFCON Champions. He went on to stress the importance of transparency and accountability as the money Government will be contributing is taxpayers money

” And coming to the experience of the same coach, We did a research. He was coaching Botswana and he never coached for so long and he was taken from coaching the national team to coaching academies is that what we need? That’s not our level how do we bring someone who was coaching youths and school-going boys to coach our national team? That’s not what we need,” Mulenga said.

