A second half brace by striker Idris Mbombo propelled Nkana to a 2-0 win over Green Buffaloes in the two team’s 2019/20 FAZ Super Division opener on Sunday at Nkana Stadium in Wusakile.

Mbombo, who recently re-joined Nkana from Al Hilal of Sudan, registered his goals in the 57th and 75th minutes.

The first half appeared evenly balanced as the goalless half time score-line suggests.

Nkana’s Bwalya Kasonde who replaced Jacob Ngulube at the restart helped to stabilise the Kalampa midfield before the opening goal.

It was a dream start for Nkana who are seeking better fortunes after flopping in the transitional season.

The record league champions are searching for their 13th title.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Lusaka Dynamos beat Lumwana Radiants 1-0 in the capital city.

Striker Chris Mugalu converted a late penalty.

