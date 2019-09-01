The President of the Republic of Zambia, Edgar Chagwa Lungu has arrived back in the country after successfully attending the TICAD Conference in Yokohama Japan.

The Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) is an international conference led by the Japanese government and co-sponsored by the United Nations, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the African Union Commission (AUC) and the World Bank.

TICAD saw Japan shift its strategic focus from government aid to promotion of investment as international competition for Africa grows. TICAD 2019, which opened last Wednesday, was held under the theme ‘Advancing development in Africa through people, technology and innovation’.

Before leaving for Japan, President Lungu said Zambia was expected to benefit from the US$3 million grant from Japan in the health sector, adding that the grant will be facilitated through one of the memorandums of co-operation signed during the just-ended TICAD summit.

The memorandum of co-operation was signed under the Africa health and well-being. The other memorandum of co-operation signed on the sidelines of TICAD was under peace and stability in Africa. The President joined other African leaders during the plenary session of the (TICAD) in stating the case for investment in Africa and, in particular, why individual countries should attract investors.

The theme for the session was ‘Accelerating economic transformation and improving business environment through innovation and private sector development’.

In President Lungu’s words, “the Zambian government recognises that we cannot accelerate economic transformation, and improve the economy as fast as we would like to if we do not have the pre-requisite economic infrastructure.”

President Lungu told investors that time for talking was over because Zambia needs investment now. On the sidelines of the TICAD7, President met Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) president Shinichi Kataoka, who paid a courtesy call on him.

JICA will build a dry port in Chipata, apart from working on the Luangwa Bridge, the gateway to eastern Zambia. President Lungu asked the investors what they were waiting for because Zambia was ready.

The President later met the International Monetary Fund Department of Africa director Abebe Aemro Selassie. He also met Ashok Leyland chairman Prajash Hinduja, who has pledged to open an Ashok Leyland plant in Zambia.

The President also discussed investment in railways with Mitsui deputy general manager Shusaku Okamura, who paid a courtesy call on him. The President met Techno Brain representative Antonio Poncioni Merian, who said his company was already working with governments in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) through providing it with solutions to their ministries of Finance.

TICAD has grown into one of the largest Africa-focused international events and provided a platform for billions worth partnerships and transactions to be sealed.

Wednesday saw the signing of two memorandums of understanding for Solar PV power stations between Toyota Tsusho and the Ministry of Energy. The power stations will be built in Western Province.

