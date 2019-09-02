Home Entertainment Bobby East unveils “M.L.A.M” music video Entertainment Bobby East unveils “M.L.A.M” music video September 2, 2019 12 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Linkedin Email Viber Bobby East gives us visuals for M.L.A.M off his Vanilla Album. The song features KOBY. Shot by No ID Guru Pictel. [Read 12 times, 13 reads today]Related Posts:Slap dee and Bobby east unveil "For a long time" music videoScott Unveils Debut Music Video on Valentine's DayRuff Kid unveils his latest music video "Secret"Dope G unveils the official music video for his hit single "Flowers"Slap Dee unveils "Radio" music video Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Jay Rox collaborates with Kenya’s Kansoul on “Distance” Zambian DJ and Producer El Mukuka drops his latest single ‘Colder’ Chef 187 unveils collaborations with Nigerian artists LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.