Elias Chipimo has stepped down as National Restoration Party President and quit active politics with immediate effect. Mr Chipimo made the announcement at press briefing in Lusaka today.
He said he has decided to leave active politics to leave room for fresh perspective in NAREP and allow fresh ideas that will the party to grow.
Mr Chipimo said Party Vice President Charles Maboshe will lead the party in the interim until new leadership is put in place.
He said the search for President has started and is being supported by all.
Mr Chipimo said he will not join any political party and those planning to offer him jobs in their political parties will be wasting their time.
He said he will now concentrate on developing opportunities in the private sector particularly agriculture, energy, technology and supporting development of entrepreneurship in the country the sectors which will help him create employment opportunities for all Zambians.
Mr Chipimo thanked those that walked the journey with him in politics including those that abandoned him to join other parties.
He says he does not not regret having joined politics and his hope in the nation is not lost.
Meanwhile, Mr Chipimo has acknowledged that he was too rigid with his principals which denied the party the boost that was required to grow the party.
He feels he would have allowed new ideas and managed the defections better which during his time weakened the party structures.
And on the constitution reform process, Mr Chipimo has advised speaker of the national assembly Dr Patrick Matibini not to allow the NDF to be debated in Parliament.
He warned that history will judge him harshly as he could have prevented the assault being done on the constitution through the proposed NDF.
Mr Chipimo said he is troubled that the speaker has failed to play his part as the gatekeeper against the injustice being done to the Zambian constitution by the PF government.
Mwanwhile the former NAREP leader said the decision on whether to continue in the opposition alliance will be made by the party leadership.
He said NAREP still remains a member of the opposition Alliance.
And Interim President Charles Maboshe applauded Mr Chipimo for steering the party in the right direction.
He said NAREP will rise to the occasion and provide credible checks and balances to the party in government.
Mr Maboshe said he will now concentrate on mentoring young people to take up leadership positions in the party.
He appealed to NAREP members that have left to join other political parties to come back and help grow the party.
Akainde’s tower of Babel has collapsed! hahahaha hohohoho heheheh!
Sadly the zambian political space leaves no room for integrity. Its a realm of vultures and hyenas greedy for gain by corrupt means. A good man like Elias cannot survive. Not until the thinking, the very fabric of our society learns to value morality and principles, we are doomed to having the FTJs, the RBs, the ECLs of this world. Farewell Elias
Why, Elias? I probably understand but I am not saying am absolutely sure.
Just the way they hung the party banner and what kind of a table is that…vinyl??? and these guys dream of forming Government
It’s a big loss to Zambian politics. I hope it’s not for good. He should hv stayed on as an ordinary member or something like emeritus president of Narep. How does a captain jump ship?
I made this prediction on this platform in the last general elections that Elias Chipimo will stop politics before the end of 2019. And someone called me … F***K YOU…. this and that !!
I made this prediction – because I could not see Chipimo expanding his party based on his strategies of just sitting in the safe zones.
Elias could not aspire for office by just being posh and always giving his press conference in his comfort home/offices or just posting “Opposite The Editorial Page” (Op-ed) Online.
He was too naïve and scared to face the common people in the streets and compounds of Zambia.
Zambian politics is no place for a young man with his whole future ahead of him. Succession is not built into our social system. Young people spend their most productive years in the wilderness while they wait for old men to die at the helm. Britain had the Camerons, US had the Obamas, France had Sarkozy and now Macron. Look at that grey haired minister of presidential affairs in the name of Freedom Sikazwe. Development is youth driven, no country in any corner of this world has ever been built on the backs of grey haired old men. We need to respect nature, when you are old, you body is not as healthy and strong. Go to the farm, hand over the instruments of leadership to young people. Chipimo is a rhodes scholar frustrated by this system, what a waste for Zambia. I wonder where our nation…
….I wonder where our nation will end up if we can’t tap into the talents and energy of the young.
Meanwhile HH is rich and yet he is NOT shy to sit with villagers or common people in the streets, shanty compounds of Zambia. Chipimo was not that at all. He talked but did not do the walking. That finished him. Though he is a SMART & INTELLIGENT GUY
Of all the candidates, Chipimo should have been the one with the biggest youth following. But he failed to connect with the youth. Particularly the unemployed, students and graduates
+++ Wishing him well and good things in his next chapter of life !!
IT IS NOT WHAT THE COUNTRY DOES FOR YOU – BUT WHAT YOU CAN DO FOR YOUR COUNTRY { JFK }
YOU SIMPLY WASTED PEOPLE,S TIME.
HH should follow suit, we are tired of him on ballot paper.
HH is so stubborn. He will only give up when he loses 10 times
Why can’t double H do the same. He has wasted a lot of ballot papers without winning an election.
Politics in Africa is very rough. It is survival of the fittest. If you are not as fit as a fiddle, you will end up throwing in the towel. It eats most of your resources in form of time and money. If you are not good at insults there is nothing for you in the political arena. The more insults one produces, the more popular he or she becomes. It is unfortunate that the political environment is crowded with corrupt elements who do not add value to the nation. All they think about is pilferage and ripping the national treasury. Most of the people of integrity do not want anything to do with politics owing to mediocrity and low caliber of those who are in it. Most of the people who join politics go there for self service and enriching themselves and their families. It is a big shame!!!
Wapya Munzi
He didn’t come forceful enough to make an impact on Zambian politics. His views were avarage and so was his leadership credo. Nonetheless, he made a wise decision to save his energy for more promising endeavours in his life. Time wasted is never recovered.
Right of choice
The same thing that killed Nawakwi politically is what has killed Elias Chipimo – Muselela Kwakaba politics! You need to be more consistent in your next life!
Good riddance!
Good move Chipimo politics is not for you
Good luck and wise move. Very difficult to stay in opposition. It
Drains you financially. Only men
Like HH can withstand with his
Financial muscle the rest cannot.
You were not meant for politics. The only thing I respect about you is your acknowledgement that you made a lot of money with the Freemason during the sale of companies. You were a vibrant young politician but the biggest political blunder you made was to publicly publish details of NAREP financiers. This isn’t Europe where Parties do such things. I doubt whether NAREP will be able to recover from that. Anyway, I wish you well and I hope we will meet more often here now that you’ve time. Our lusatimes.com Parliament can benefit from your expat analysis of topics, we lost one invaluable member the Brigadier. If you happen to see him please pass my regards. Zambia needs mature and disciplined leaders like him. At least ask him to come and say goodbye
You didn’t know how to insult!!
Agriculture, energy, technology and entrepreneurship promotion are good moves. Deficits in these areas can be seen everywhere, everyday. However, the economic diversification agenda also needs a strong legal and policy framework. This is one area where EC was supposed to intervene. It starts with a specialized Government department, such as a ‘Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises’ . The same concept could be approached as a ‘Ministry of Cooperatives and Entrepreneurship” or as a ‘Ministry of Small Business Development’ in South Africa.
Leadership is a calling.Hope Chipimo is not regretting years wasted on politics.
Another thing that you have forgot to say as you are move for better endeavors is put God almighty ahead of your family.
Stay blessed
VABA KULU NI VABA KULU…. BUT WISE MOVE. LEAVING THE STAGE WHILE SOME PEOPLE ARE STILL CLAPPING FOR YOU. UNLIKE HH WHO WILL LEAVE THE STAGE DISHONOURABLY.
It’s no surprise given that our politics is characterised or filled with the worst elements. Our politics reflects that but so do we as a people, and that goes for the intelligentsia. You only have look at the comment section to understand. At least Elias tried which is more than you can say about most people here.