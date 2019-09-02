ZESCO has announced that effective September 3, load management hours will be increased to six hours.
In a statement released to the media, ZESCO said that due to the emergency situation regarding power supply in the country, systems conditions may from time to time dictate extended load shedding hours beyond the stated times, which will be communicated to customers via the Zesco SMS system.
According to Patrick Mwila, Zesco’s strategic and corporate services director, this was mainly due to the limitation of power generation caused by low water levels at the major hydro power plants.
Mwila stated on Friday that the load management hours were being revised upwards to prevent over generation beyond the recommended levels at Kafue Gorge and Kariba North Bank power stations and to ensure that the reduced generation resources available can be stretched to get the nation well into the next rain season around 2020.
He stated that in an effort to provide an improved supply of reliable electricity for everyone, customers and the general public were encouraged to use electricity prudently by ensuring that all non-essential appliances remain switched off when not in use.
Mwila stated that industrial customers were encouraged to apply energy-efficient methods in their production processes to help mitigate the power deficit during this period.
He stated that the new load management schedules for September 2019 would continue to be published, on the Zesco website and the daily newspapers.
That’s Edgar Lungu’s epileptic economy now on life support.Crime is gonna shoot up now.
Small and medium businesses, which should be the driver of the economy are now struggling. This will pull everything else down. ZRA will have less tax coming in, people will lose jobs….etc it looks gloomy, really. My Area is already at 8 hours of load shedding so i am not sure if this announcement is to reduce by 2 hours for me.
Ohh…okay, I thought load shedding was a thing of the past !!
=============
Sept 14 – Zambia will not experience load shedding this year and beyond – EL
Sept 8 – Energy Minister assures Zambians of zero load shedding this year
=============
What is the issue and who is lying?
Ba PF please, this is what you should be focussing on , and NOT chasing HH to explain where he got his riches EVEN after 25 years!! Unless you are a bunch of…..whatever !!!
So it’s Lungu who did not bring rains? Then ask your ichilema to pee in the dam & fill it up with his shiiit also
Iwe chi Bongo !d!ot, these f00ls were supposed to invest in infrastructure to ensure there was no more load-shedding after experiencing the ones in 2015, that is being dull! Fi PF what kind of !d!ots are you please?? SO PF thought after 2015 ninhsi there would never be anymore droughts? Mwefipuba mwe!
Bongo !d!ot, read what your dull president said in 2018:
President Lungu opens Parliament
President Edgar Lungu says he’s doubtful that the country will not experience further power deficit resulting in load shedding this year and beyond.
President Lungu says as a result of massive investment from both the public and private that are participating in the energy sector, there will be no load shedding in the country.
So why do you want HH to pee in the dam when this bum of a president said there was already massive investment in the energy sector? Stup!d!ty of the highest order.
Bongo, walasa boi!! Kwekwekwekwekwe… Also remember, we are experiencing loadshedding because a certain cabbage in state house use to brag about bringing in investors forgetting that those mines and industries will consume more power. Instead of building power plants, he kept money in reserves…
What a joke! KK was booted out because of hunger/food riots.
We are on a dangerous path with power black outs. PF be careful
I remember when I was young the first time I heard the word load shedding was because KK was protecting the country’s airspace at night from Ian Smith and RSA bombers but now its due to our lack of foresight
Economy
Zambia will not experience load shedding this year and beyond – EL
September 14, 2018
1871 20 Facebook Twitter
President Lungu opens Parliament
President Edgar Lungu says he’s doubtful that the country will not experience further power deficit resulting in load shedding this year and beyond.
President Lungu says as a result of massive investment from both the public and private that are participating in the energy sector, there will be no load shedding in the country.
What do they mean increased to 6 hours? They are already doing over 8 hours/day in my area!???
Zesco be honest this is not politics but reality. And you don’t have control over water or rainfall we receive. You are already load shedding 10hrs and you issue statement that you have adjusted to 6hrs? Are you guys for real? Are you telling us that even the Energy Minister does not know that load shedding hours are 10hours now? Zambia,we so gullible that we accept so nonsense as normal
Am just wondering whether i should be a bit comforted that it is now 6 hrs and not 8 hrs or it is Zesco being insincere.
In other sharp countries this would have been an opportunity for the masses to stage an uprising. However in zambis poverty is so deeply rooted such that it is seen as an achievement to suffer alot. That same darkness will be used to sort that lungu out one day when Zambian wake up.
Loadshedding is currently thirteen hours in the majority of areas and not this six hours nonsense! In my area when it goes at 14 it comes back at 22:30 is that fcuking six hours?? Luckily I have a genset but I feel horrible for the small businesses that rely on power for their meagre income. Fcuk this government!
In UK you are using genset? You must be living is some very rural off grid location. Contact me for help
And you silly Zambian talk me down for moving to the UK with my white wife. How can you expect my white wife and mixed race kids to live in that dark hell hole. We made eight decision to relocate to the UK. We miss our family and friends but that’s about it. Good luck to you all