ZESCO has announced that effective September 3, load management hours will be increased to six hours.

In a statement released to the media, ZESCO said that due to the emergency situation regarding power supply in the country, systems conditions may from time to time dictate extended load shedding hours beyond the stated times, which will be communicated to customers via the Zesco SMS system.

According to Patrick Mwila, Zesco’s strategic and corporate services director, this was mainly due to the limitation of power generation caused by low water levels at the major hydro power plants.

Mwila stated on Friday that the load management hours were being revised upwards to prevent over generation beyond the recommended levels at Kafue Gorge and Kariba North Bank power stations and to ensure that the reduced generation resources available can be stretched to get the nation well into the next rain season around 2020.

He stated that in an effort to provide an improved supply of reliable electricity for everyone, customers and the general public were encouraged to use electricity prudently by ensuring that all non-essential appliances remain switched off when not in use.

Mwila stated that industrial customers were encouraged to apply energy-efficient methods in their production processes to help mitigate the power deficit during this period.

He stated that the new load management schedules for September 2019 would continue to be published, on the Zesco website and the daily newspapers.

