Nkana striker Idris Mbombo has received praise following his inspirational brace in Sunday’s 2-0 home win over Green Buffaloes at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Mbombo marked his return to Nkana following a modest season away in Sudan at Al Hilal with two second half goals to propel the record 12-time champions to the summit of the 2019/20 FAZ Super Division table at the end of this weekend’s Week One fixtures.

“Mbombo has been part of the family and when we heard he was coming back, we were so happy. He is a goal-poacher, very deadly in the box and did what we told him to do. He is very deadly,” Nkana first assistant coach Chabinga said.

Mbombo struck in the 57th and 75th minutes to send Nkana tied at the top of the log with Napsa Stars who beat Mighty Mufulira Wanderers away at Shinde Stadium by the same margin on Saturday.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]