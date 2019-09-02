The Ministry of General Education is this year expected to make consultations with stakeholders on the relevance of the grade seven examination.

The consultation which await cabinet’s approval are meant to establish whether Grade seven learners may proceed to grade eight without being examined but assessed.

General Education Minister David Mabumba who is in Central Province to monitor the Zambia Education Enhanced Project (ZEEP) schools says the consultations are also meant to respond to one of the Ministry’s new reforms on examination.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mabumba disclosed that the introduction of the school-based assessment will help reduce examination malpractice in the country as it will help pupils get marks before the final examination.

[Read 45 times, 45 reads today]