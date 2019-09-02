Here is a wrap of our foreign-based stars in action at their respective clubs as Chipolopolo and Zambia U23 teams prepare to for their international engagements this week.



DR CONGO

TP Mazembe midfielder Nathan Sinkala and Chipolopolo captain Kabaso Chongo played the full 90 minutes of Sunday’s big showdown away in Kinshasa against AS Vita that ended 0-0.

Rainford Kalaba was substituted in the 68th minute while defender Tandi Mwape was an unused substitute.

RUSSIA

Midfielder Lameck Banda came on in the 89th minute of Arsenal Tula’s 2-1 home loss to CSKA Moscow on Sunday while his Under-23 teammate Kings Kangwa was an unused substitute.

Forgotten Chipolopolo striker, and Kings elder brother, Edward Kangwa came on in the 74th minute but was not also on target.

SWEDEN

Midfielder Edward Chilufya came on in the 90th minute of Djurgardens 1-0 away loss a AIK on Sunday.

SOUTH AFRICA

Striker Gampani Lungu was an unused substitute in SuperSport United’s 1-1 Top 8 Cup semifinal derby home draw against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Club mate and defender Billy Mutale did not make the team nor did goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene for Sundowns.

BELGIUM

Striker Fashion Sakala played the full 90 minutes for KV Oostende in Saturday’s 2-2 away draw at Kortrijk but was not on target.



AUSTRIA

Midfielder Enock Mwepu was an unused substitute on Saturday in RB Salzburg’s 5-1 away win over Tirol while striker Patson Daka came on in the 79th minute but was not on target.

FRANCE

Defender Stopilla Sunzu played the full 90 minutes for Metz on Friday in their 2-0 home loss to defending champions Paris St Germain to suffer their second successive Ligue 1 defeat of the season.

