Congo-Brazzaville U23 coach Jean Elie Ngoya says he has done enough homework on hosts Zambia ahead of Wednesday’s 2019 U23 AFCON final round , last leg qualifier at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Congo and Zambia head into the match unbeaten from the second round of the qualifiers after also enjoying first round byes before disposing of Burundi and Malawi in the last stage respectively.

Ngoya said that he admired Zambia’s progression as a team from the time they won the 2017 U20 AFCON as hosts.

“Yes, I have been following the team from the time they were at Under-20, they have a solid defence but I will avoid talking about their key players but will take all their players as of the same quality,”Ngoye said.

“We are expecting this game to be tough personally, I followed them when they played against Malawi and as well as at Under-20.

“I would to say that Zambia has a team while we have a select- side. What I mean is Zambia has a project that is going through a progression to this stage but we are trying to find ourselves; that’s the difference between the two teams.

“In short, they have a team but we are in the process of creating such a strong team.”

Congo will host Zambia in the final leg decider on September 8 at Pointe Noir.

[Read 1 times, 122 reads today]