Nkana striker Idris Mbombo is toasting Sunday’s brace against Green Buffaloes in the 2019/20 FAZ Super Division match played at Nkana Stadium in Wusakile.

Mbombo marked his return to Nkana following a modest season away in Sudan at Al Hilal with two second half goals to propel the record 12-time champions to the summit of the table at the end of this weekend’s Week One fixtures.

“I am happy to be back. I am happy for the first game. I have scored and it’s good for me,” Mbombo said in a post-match interview.

“And thanks to the guys they helped me and helped the team to win,” he said.

Mbombo struck in the 57th and 75th minutes to send Nkana tied at the top of the log with Napsa Stars who beat Mighty Mufulira Wanderers away at Shinde Stadium by the same margin on Saturday.

