President Edgar Lungu has made changes at Permanent Secretary level.

President Lungu has appointed Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) Director General, Danies Chisenda as new Permanent Secretary for National Development Planning (M&E).

President Lungu has also promoted Labour Commissioner Mr. Chanda Kaziya as new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security Services.

Former Permanent Secretary for Labour, Barnaby Mulenga has been transferred to the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development, while the contract of Mr. Paul Chanda has not been renewed.

President Lungu has promoted Danny Bukali as new Permanent Secretary for Western Province.

Mr. Trevor Kaunda from Cabinet Office(MDD) goes to Ministry of Energy while Brig General Emelda Chola’s contract has not been renewed.

Bishop Edward Chomba goes to Ministry of Local Government while Mr. Amos Malupenga goes to Ministry of Tourism and Arts.

Mr. Mushumwa Mulenga from Planning goes to Ministry of Commerce while Mrs. Kayula Siame goes to Ministry of Higher Education.

Rev. Howard Sikwela has been taken to National Guidance and Religious Affairs while Katongo Chifwepa goes to Cabinet Office (MDD).

The appointments, transfers and non-renewals have been made in accordance with Article 92(1), 92(10), 92(2) (e), and 270 of the Constitution of Zambia.

The President has since congratulated those that have been promoted and transferred and wished God’s blessings those that are leaving the Service.

