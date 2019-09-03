President Edgar Lungu has made changes at Permanent Secretary level.
President Lungu has appointed Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) Director General, Danies Chisenda as new Permanent Secretary for National Development Planning (M&E).
President Lungu has also promoted Labour Commissioner Mr. Chanda Kaziya as new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security Services.
Former Permanent Secretary for Labour, Barnaby Mulenga has been transferred to the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development, while the contract of Mr. Paul Chanda has not been renewed.
President Lungu has promoted Danny Bukali as new Permanent Secretary for Western Province.
Mr. Trevor Kaunda from Cabinet Office(MDD) goes to Ministry of Energy while Brig General Emelda Chola’s contract has not been renewed.
Bishop Edward Chomba goes to Ministry of Local Government while Mr. Amos Malupenga goes to Ministry of Tourism and Arts.
Mr. Mushumwa Mulenga from Planning goes to Ministry of Commerce while Mrs. Kayula Siame goes to Ministry of Higher Education.
Rev. Howard Sikwela has been taken to National Guidance and Religious Affairs while Katongo Chifwepa goes to Cabinet Office (MDD).
The appointments, transfers and non-renewals have been made in accordance with Article 92(1), 92(10), 92(2) (e), and 270 of the Constitution of Zambia.
The President has since congratulated those that have been promoted and transferred and wished God’s blessings those that are leaving the Service.
Good riddance for most. Let them join the multitudes on the street…..
Drop 50% your senior GRZ officials starting with Siame and Kaizer and replace them with young Turks (educated and energetic individuals).
Cadres are ruling the country. I remember a recording by cadres just after Dr Kasolo, the ZCCM IH CEO was fired warning the PS Mines that he was going to be next because he had refused to release the other part of the Kitwe Black mountain to the so called Chapamo mining. Indeed, it has come to pass. Next, the black mountain portion belonging to Nkana Alloys will go without compensation. Jungle law in the country. By the time PF is finished in Zambia, the damage will be difficult to reverse. They are behaving like the Nazis for those who have read the way they came to power and destroyed Germany. By the time the Germans were realising, Germany was totally destroyed.