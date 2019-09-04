“ONCE CONDEMNED FOR THE ‘SOUTH AFRICANS ARE BACKWARDS’ REMARK, DR GUY SCOTT HAS BEEN VINDICATED 6 YEARS DOWN THE LINE.”

By Prince Ndoyi

#FLASHBACK

6 years ago

ZAMBIAN VICE PRESIDENT: ‘SOUTH AFRICANS ARE BACKWARDS, I HATE SOUTH AFRICANS.’

Zambia’s Vice-President Dr Guy Scott doesn’t like South Africa or South Africans. In an otherwise hilarious interview with the Guardian, Scott flouted the rules of diplomacy to launch a full-fronted assault in foreign policy, on South Africa’s President Zuma and their general disposition (arrogant and overbearing, apparently).

In an astonishingly frank and frequently hilarious interview with the Guardian’s David Smith (worth reading in full), Scott dispensed with all diplomatic niceties to offer his opinion on Robert Mugabe, gay rights, his government’s human rights record and – most interestingly for us – South Africa and South Africans.

“The South Africans are very backward in terms of historical development,” he told Smith. “I hate South Africans. That’s not a fair thing to say because I like a lot of South Africans but they really think they’re the bees’ knees and actually they’ve been the cause of so much trouble in this part of the world…I have a suspicion the blacks model themselves on the whites now that they’re in power. ‘Don’t you know who we are, man?’”

He continued in this vein: “I dislike South Africa for the same reason that Latin Americans dislike the United States, I think. It’s just too big and too unsubtle.”

But Scott’s was not yet finished with his South Africa-bashing, going on to question the holy grail of South African foreign policy: our BRICS membership. “They think in Brics that the ‘s’ actually stands for South Africa whereas it stands for Africa. Nobody would want to go in for a partnership with Brazil, China, India and South Africa for Christ’s sake.”

Scott’s final attack was even more personal, and won’t make him any friends in the Union Building. He compared President Jacob Zuma to another South African president – and no, it wasn’t Mandela.

“He’s very like De Klerk,” Scott said. “He tells us, ‘You just leave Zimbabwe to me.’ Excuse me, who the hell liberated you anyway, was it not us? I mean, I quite like him, he seems a rather genial character but I pity him his advisers.”

DR GUY SCOTT HAS BEEN VINDICATED WITH THESE REMARKS 6 YEARS DOWN THE LINE.

I say so because Scott’s most telling point is his position on who liberated South Africa. A number of factors went into the dismantling of the apartheid state in 1994, and a major one was the support of other African states for the anti-apartheid movement. Zambia, in particular, played a hugely significant role, hosting the ANC’s head office-in-exile where, for a time, a certain Jacob Zuma found a home.

For this, South Africa owes Zambia a debt of gratitude, but it’s a debt that Dr. Scott clearly felt has not been paid and what manner of showing gratitude and paying back the Zambian people and the rest of Africa. This should have been the underlying cause of his resentment, with these spates of Xenophobic attacks on fellow Africans, I can only conclude that Dr. Guy was a guy enough to call a spade a spade. This brash behavior only makes things worse.

