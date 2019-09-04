President Lungu has described as unacceptable that University of Zambia students can engage in acts of lawlessness while at the same time condemning criminal acts in South Africa.

And the President is deeply concerned at the escalating violence targeted at foreign citizens in south Africa ,including Zambians.

The President says being from the highest institution of learning, students are expected to show class and exemplary behaviour to other youths in the land.

“I have been informed that they presented their petition to the South African embassy. How then can they engage in the same acts they are condemning?” the President asked.

He added that the students’ action are not only criminal but affect the livelihoods of Zambians earning a living by working in those targeted shops.

The President has asked law enforcement agencies to swiftly move in and address the situation.

Meanwhile, the President, as before wished to remind criminal gangs engaged in brutalising innocent people that their actions may cause the isolation of South Africa from the rest of the civilised world.

The President has prodded the South Africa Governement to do more to not only arrest the carnage , but to also bring the culprits to book before this xenophobia degenerates into full scale genocide.

The President further asks the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union to intervene in the worsening situation in South Africa as the carnage has potential to destabilise African unity.

And the President wishes to commiserate with families that have lost their loved ones in these unacceptable attacks and wishes the wounded quick recovery.

The President urges Africans in other States,Zambia included to exercise restraint and not to indulge in any acts of violence in the wake of these sad happenings in South Africa.

Issued by Isaac Chipampe

Special Assistant to the President

Press and Public Relations

[Read 1,641 times, 1,641 reads today]