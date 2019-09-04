President Lungu has described as unacceptable that University of Zambia students can engage in acts of lawlessness while at the same time condemning criminal acts in South Africa.
And the President is deeply concerned at the escalating violence targeted at foreign citizens in south Africa ,including Zambians.
The President says being from the highest institution of learning, students are expected to show class and exemplary behaviour to other youths in the land.
“I have been informed that they presented their petition to the South African embassy. How then can they engage in the same acts they are condemning?” the President asked.
He added that the students’ action are not only criminal but affect the livelihoods of Zambians earning a living by working in those targeted shops.
The President has asked law enforcement agencies to swiftly move in and address the situation.
Meanwhile, the President, as before wished to remind criminal gangs engaged in brutalising innocent people that their actions may cause the isolation of South Africa from the rest of the civilised world.
The President has prodded the South Africa Governement to do more to not only arrest the carnage , but to also bring the culprits to book before this xenophobia degenerates into full scale genocide.
The President further asks the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union to intervene in the worsening situation in South Africa as the carnage has potential to destabilise African unity.
And the President wishes to commiserate with families that have lost their loved ones in these unacceptable attacks and wishes the wounded quick recovery.
The President urges Africans in other States,Zambia included to exercise restraint and not to indulge in any acts of violence in the wake of these sad happenings in South Africa.
Issued by Isaac Chipampe
Special Assistant to the President
Press and Public Relations
President Lungu here is where you are wrong.
1.You should have lead the way by voicing against the xenophobic attacks instead of waiting for the UNZA students to take charge ,seeing you were not showing leadership.
2.In a time when Africans are standing in solidarity against South Africa ,praise the UNZA students for their stance and then caution them against damaging property. You need to come out like you are on their side not against them.
3. You need to sound stronger in your condemnation of xenophobia: do something- like say Zambians will no longer allow a lopsided trade with South Africa. People would love that.
Very true Maharaji…but remember you are dealing with Lungu who hasnt got a quarter of your brains
LT are you saying the POTROZ said that because Unza students delivered a petition to South African High Commissioner office?
Did the students involve themselves in conduct likely to cause the breach of peace?
I am lost the article is rather confusing.
What was the president alluding to when he described students as “… unacceptable that University of Zambia students can engage in acts of lawlessness while at the same time condemning criminal acts in South Africa. “
???
Commiserate with those who hv lost loved ones? Commiseration is used in non-serious losses such as losing a football match and not bereavement. Anyway, how hv students been able to march to Manda Hill whn in the past they hv always been stopped before leaving their campus? Did someone look the other way? It’s not looking normal.
THE PRESIDENT DOESN’T LIKE TALKING TO HIS CITIZENS….??? LET HIM ADDRESS US WE ARE ALSO DISAPPOINTED THAT A DOCTOR FROM UNZA ALSO OUR PRESIDENT ALWAYS CHOOSES TO TALK TO US THROUGH OTHER PEOPLE EVEN IN TIMES THAT WE NEED HIM TO ADDRESS US… IT’S A UNZA THING
Sir can you also address the price of Millie Meal!
since voices a coming out may b our brothers will hear us that we a not happy for killing our relatives in south africa. congrats our pres
“President Lungu has described as unacceptable that University of Zambia students can engage in acts of lawlessness while at the same time condemning criminal acts in South Africa”.
A very good point of hypocritic proportion.
Isn’t this also the very chap who condemns corruption and yet participate in it?
Chagwa
Iyo mula musonsomba kateka.
this guy is full of himself. real uncle tom.
grow some b alls you coward and stand up and condemn what the protests are about.
you should have been proactive and come out and offered some sort of leadership…or wait you can’t cause you’re not a leader. busy planning some other foreign trip
Scatter teeth just shut up you good for nothing buum, useless worst president in the world , as far as we are concerned you can burn all South African businesses , these monsters think Africa belongs to them.
But nigga are you not in the SA?
What’re you yapping about?
“Those in grass houses should not through stones”.
I thought the protest were peaceful???? Now what is he talking about??
The best way Mr president you can do is to ask the army to prepare themselves so that we go and rescue our people. Because this South Africans will not stop doing this no sense. And make sure that the bodies of our brothers and sisters are brought back and sleep in their on country. thanks