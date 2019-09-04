Some University of Zambia Students at the Great East Road staged a peaceful protest at Pick N Pay EastPark Mall on Tuesday night in the wake of Xenophobic attacks happening in South Africa.

The students led by their President president Warran Hamusanga walked from their campus to the nearby EastPark Shopping Mall where they sang songs denouncing Xenophobia.

The students took the closed Pick N Pay under siege but police quickly moved in and quelled the situation.

In an interview, Hamusanga announced that the students will on Wednesday continue with their students by marching to the South African High Commission in Lusaka.

He said UNZA students cannot sit and watch acts against humanity happening in South Africa.

Hamusanga said the demonstrations will help send a strong message to the South Africans that Zambians are not happy with Xenophobia.

[Read 149 times, 149 reads today]