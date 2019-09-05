By MARTIN MUSUNKA

KANSANSHI Cycling Club cyclist and administrator Anthony Malambo, who died in a road traffic accident on Tuesday will be put to rest in Luanshya tomorrow (Friday 6th September).

Kansanshi Mining Plc public relations manager Godfrey Msiska who announced the burial date, said Malambo’s body was transferred from Solwezi to Luanshya today for tomorrow’s burial.

Malambo, 37, who joined Kansanshi Cycling Club was hit by a bus on Kansanshi Mine road, when he was cycling from work on Tuesday evening and was pronounced dead on arrival at Solwezi General Hospital.

Msiska said Malambo, a keen cyclist, took part in many Mountain Bike competitions and Road races around Zambia, which include the internationally acclaimed Kansanshi Mine2Mine, Kansanshi MTB Race and the famous FQM 1Zambia MTB annual race in Lilayi, whose title sponsor is First Quantum Minerals.

“I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Anthony Malambo. In addition to Anthony’s valuable contribution to Kansanshi Mining Plc’s commercial team, Anthony’s dedication towards the Kansanshi’s cycling development team has been a critical element to their success. Anthony will be dearly missed,” said Kansanshi Mining Plc general manager David De Vries.

Msiska explained that Malambo had been playing the key role as Kansanshi Cycling Club administrator and was a vital link between the sponsors, Kansanshi Mining Plc, the cycling fraternity in Zambia and the media.

Malambo, who joined Kansanshi Mining Plc in April 2008 and held the position of procurement officer in the commercial department at Kansanshi Mine, was also an inspiration to the many members of the Kansanshi Cycling Development Team, who later became fully fledged members of the Kansanshi Cycling Club and have competed in major international cycling competitions in South Africa, Namibia, Zambia and Rwanda.

Msiska said the company will miss Malambo’s services, as he was the main person who coordinated logistics for major cycling competitions sponsored by Kansanshi Mining Plc and represented the company in May 2019, at the FQM 1Zambia Mountain Bike race in Lilayi, the biggest and most prestigious international Mountain Bike Race in Zambia. The event was won by a team of two cyclists from the Kansanshi Cycling Club.

“I will personally miss him and his ever friendly and warm disposition; always willing to invest his time in developing the sport of cycling among the youth in Solwezi,” Msiska said of Malambo, who is survived by a wife Annie, and two daughters, 10 and four. – Courtesy of SUMA SYSTEMS.

[Read 233 times, 233 reads today]