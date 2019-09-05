

The Zambian Mission in Pretoria has dispelled social media reports that indicate that 39 Zambians have been killed in different parts of South Africa as a result of the current wave of violent attacks against foreigners in the country.

The mission said that no deaths of any Zambian nationals have been recorded as a result of the violence and found it regrettable that some of the social media reports circulating have not been verified as they are false and alarming.

The mission urged social media enthusiasts to stop spreading fake news so as not to alarm the public and further advised the public to follow updates on the current situation in South Africa from official statements issued by Zambian Mission in Pretoria or Ministry of Foreign Affairs Headquarters to avoid being misled or being fed with fake news.

The Mission said that, so far, only one incident involving Mr. Daniel Lupiya was officially recorded and the victim was discharged from Gemiston Hospital on the same day after being treated for injuries he sustained.

Additionally, the Mission said that it was actively pursuing reports that another Zambian Truck driver identified as Mr Siachingi Sialubaya working for a named cross-boarder trucking company registered in Zambia was attacked in KwaZulu, Natal Province and that the nation will be informed on this matter as soon as facts are verified.

The Mission maintained its earlier advice to Zambians living in South Africa to continue being extra cautious so as not to compromise their safety and security and strongly advised that hotspots should be avoided and movements in and around some identified troubled cities should be avoided except where it is absolutely necessary.

“The Public should remain confident and be assured that the Mission is actively monitoring the situation and will advise accordingly whenever need arises,” concluded the statement released to the media by Mrs Naomi Nyawali the First Secretary Press and Public Relations at Zambia High Commission Pretoria South Africa

