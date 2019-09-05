President Edgar Lungu has welcomed the proposal by two Members of Parliament from the opposition to work with Government to address the food deficit in some parts of the country.
President Lungu says Choma Central Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa and Mbabala Member of Parliament Ephraim Belemu deserve commendation for their willingness to engage Government over the food deficit.
The President has since advised that the two MPs to engage the Office of the Vice-President on the matter.
President Lungu reiterates that he is willing to work with any Zambian so that Government broadens its pool of solutions to challenges facing the nation.
This is according to a statement released to ZNBC News by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.
