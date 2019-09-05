Zambia Police has rejected the application for a permit by the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) to match and deliver a Petition to National Democratic Congress (NDC) Leader Chishimba Kambwili.

In a letter released to the public, Zambia Police said that the security situation in the capital was not conducive and could put law and order in danger.

All throughout the week, PF members have been matching to their secretariate in protest against Mr. Kambwili for allegedly insulting the president.

Meanwhile, opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General Stephen Katuka has said that the planned protest by the Patriotic Front against defunct NDC president Chishimba Kambwili over his alleged insults against President Edgar Lungu was not necessary because the matter is already before the courts of law.

Mr katuka added that there was no need for the ruling Patriotic Front to start protesting against an individual when the country is faced with a lot of challenges ranging from high mealie-meal prices to load shedding among others.

Mr. Katuka stated that the planned protest by the ruling party will not benefit anyone.

